More than half of Dallas Fire Department members who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered and returned to work – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A total of 13 members tested positive for COVID-19.

– Starting Friday, April 24, the Dallas Fire-Rescue reports a

Among them, seven recovered and went back to work.

The number of members currently quarantined due to exposures (on and off duty) is 53.

Six of them have tested positive and are in isolation, 47 are in quarantine waiting for one of the following:

Exposure source test results

Resolution of symptoms

Compliance with the required quarantine period

There have been 271 members released from quarantine or isolation.

"Keep all of our members affected by this virus in their thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery," DFR said in a memo to its members that was shared with the media.

