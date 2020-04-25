Minneapolis parks remain open but many amenities are modified or closed for safety reasons – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Recreation and Parks Board (MPRB) announced on Friday its plans to modify or close more of its facilities for the safety of park visitors due to COVID-19.

The park modifications are expected to be completed by May 1. This will include playgrounds, skate parks, and athletic fields to close, nets for tennis and volleyball courts to be removed and edges of basketball courts to be blocked or removed.

With warm weather just around the corner, signage will soon be added in picnic areas to limit gatherings of up to 10 people or less. Signage will also be added to disc golf areas with social distancing guidelines, similar to the guidelines established on MPRB golf courses.

Two weeks ago, the MPRB launched its "do your part,quot; campaign, which aimed at park visitors practicing social distancing to avoid closings and modifications. The MPRB said that despite efforts to educate and encourage social distancing, the lack of community compliance led them to take action.

“From the beginning, we have followed the guidelines of public health experts. We are taking this necessary step to curb the spread of COVID-19 and for the health and safety of residents and their families, "said MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura." We have made a great effort to educate and encourage social distancing, but we continue to see park visitors gathered during this national health crisis. "

In the past three weeks, the MRPB has opened track sections at nine locations to alleviate congestion on trails and deployed approximately 2,700 multi-language signs in parks, trails, playgrounds, courts, and fields to encourage park users to protect yourself and others through social distancing. .

On April 11, the MPRB launched a Park Ambassador program with 150 park employees. Approximately 45 teams of two are in the parks daily to provide information and encouragement on social distancing practices in neighborhood and regional parks. In the coming weeks, the Ambassadors of the Park will begin to provide outdoor programming aimed at youth and conducted in a way that allows for safe social distancing.