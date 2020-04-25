Minneapolis parks remain open but many amenities are modified or closed for safety reasons – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Recreation and Parks Board (MPRB) announced on Friday its plans to modify or close more of its facilities for the safety of park visitors due to COVID-19.

The park modifications are expected to be completed by May 1. This will include playgrounds, skate parks, and athletic fields to close, nets for tennis and volleyball courts to be removed and edges of basketball courts to be blocked or removed.

With warm weather just around the corner, signage will soon be added in picnic areas to limit gatherings of up to 10 people or less. Signage will also be added to disc golf areas with social distancing guidelines, similar to the guidelines established on MPRB golf courses.

Two weeks ago, the MPRB launched its "do your part,quot; campaign, which aimed at park visitors practicing social distancing to avoid closings and modifications. The MPRB said that despite efforts to educate and encourage social distancing, the lack of community compliance led them to take action.

“From the beginning, we have followed the guidelines of public health experts. We are taking this necessary step to curb the spread of COVID-19 and for the health and safety of residents and their families, "said MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura." We have made a great effort to educate and encourage social distancing, but we continue to see park visitors gathered during this national health crisis. "

Hunter Moss and his friends are taking over the last opening week of Brackett Park in South Minneapolis.

"Try to go out once or twice a week, hit the ball," Moss said. This Friday, all the courts, athletic fields, and skateboards are closing at Brackett Park.

"It is really disappointing," Moss said, "I feel like if there is one sport that is easy enough to play in considering social distancing, it is tennis."

On Saturday, a week before it all closed in Minneapolis, the basketball court was packed with players playing a game.

"I really don't know what to do if it's closed, I mean I want to be outside, it's finally getting more enjoyable," said Dan Zambrano.

Elliot Park is a most popular skate park in downtown Minneapolis.

"I'm guilty too," said skateboarder Josiah Clarke, "It's definitely not a good thing that I congregate with so many people."

Skateboarders still plan to do what they love after May 1, only not in Elliot Park.

"We're still going to skate on the street, so we can still skate, it's just not a skate park," Clarke said.

Moss and his friends hope to find open tennis courts in other cities.

"The fact that that's being taken away limits the options now," Moss said.

St. Paul's basketball and tennis courts and playgrounds are now closed. Each city is making individual decisions to keep these outdoor spaces open or not during the order of the home stay.