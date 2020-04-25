Mika shows off her culinary skills on Instagram

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Grace Kelly & # 39; announces an online gathering party with fans on Instagram and plans to show off her culinary skills from her kitchen in Athens, Greece.

Pop star Mika He invites fans to join him in the kitchen this Sunday, April 26, 2020 to have a little fun with music and food.

Hitmaker "Grace Kelly" is waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece, where he plans to chat with fans online in a live cooking session.

"Hello everyone!" he tweets. "It's been a couple of weeks since I last did this, but it feels like a good time to hang out, listen to music, and maybe even cook together. Love from my kitchen in Athens, Greece."

"Be sure to tune in. It's a Sunday lunch this time, so if it's too early for those on the other side of the planet … don't be afraid it's going to be available in the insta stories for 24 hours (sic)! I can't wait to see you all again !! Crazy times. Xx ".

"Cooking With Mika" will air live on her Instagram page starting at 11 a.m. GMT.