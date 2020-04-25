Mick Jagger is forced to change the lyrics of the new Rolling Stones song due to his strange resemblance to Covid-19

Instagram

The original darker lyrics of The Rolling Stones comeback single called & # 39; Living in a Ghost Town & # 39; they contain mysterious references to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Mick jagger rewritten the lyrics of The Rolling Stones new single because he feared they were too dark in their mysterious similarities to the events of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band released "Living in a Ghost Town", their first original song since 2012's "Doom and Gloom", on Thursday April 23, 2020, which they first recorded a year ago while working on music for a new album.

Fans have noticed the foreknowledge of the lyrics that include, "Life was so beautiful, so we were all locked in," as people around the world face blockages due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also the band, and Mick says that the original version of the song was even more on the nose, as it contained darker references to the disease.

"It was written about being in a place full of life and now lifeless," the 76-year-old singer told Apple Music. Zane Lowe. "When I went back to what I had originally written, it was all full of plague terms and things like that."

"I never actually used that, but it was all there and Keith (Richards) and I had the idea that we should release it, but I said I had to rewrite it because some of it wasn't going to work. Some of it was kind of weird and too dark ".

Hitmaker "Jumpin 'Jack Flash" also updated fans about the progress of Stones' new album, which will be his first full studio release of original material since "A Bigger Bang" in 2005.

He said, "We have been recording and we have some really good things," but fans shouldn't "hold their breath" for a release date as he wanted the new album to be "great" rather than just "good."