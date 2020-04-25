Michelle Money Dubs daughter & # 39; Warrior & # 39; how she was released from the hospital after a horrible accident

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Bachelor in Paradise & # 39; She uses her Instagram account to share the happy news with her followers and express her gratitude after Brielle has survived the deadly skate accident.

Michelle Money She has been amazed by the resistance of her daughter. Less than a month after Brielle fought for her life after a horrible skateboard accident, her "Bachelor in Paradise"The alum mother revealed that the 15-year-old was released from the hospital, calling the teenager a" warrior. "

On Friday, April 24, the 39-year-old beauty shared the happy news with her fans via Instagram. "26 days after her accident and she is leaving the hospital with a whole new outlook on life," her long message began. "What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind-boggling."

Michelle continued to offer details on Brielle's recovery. "Her ability to overcome the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, dress, shower, brush her teeth, etc. is more than impressive to see like her mother," he said, bragging that " Bri's speech The therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a child recover as quickly as Bri. "

Despite the feat, the television personality acknowledged that there will still be "a long way to go". However, she was "incredibly grateful for [Brielle's] prompt recovery" and couldn't help but say, "This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life!" She further added: "She is my heroine."

The Utah-born reality TV star also expressed his gratitude to those who sent their prayers and support during difficult times. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us," he said. "I want to thank you for respecting our privacy and allowing us to process all of this in our own time."

As for Brielle, Michelle noted that the teenager "slowly begins to realize what really happened in the past month." She added: "It is a lot to process, but she is very grateful for all of you! She does not want to be remembered for this, but I think we all know that she has a great purpose here that will far exceed the memory of this accident."

Michelle shared the heartbreaking news that Brielle received life support in late March. At the time, she revealed that she had a "desperate" need for prayers since her teenage daughter "suffered severe brain trauma and a skull fracture." He added that the teenager "is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on her brain."

Days later, Michelle returned to social networks to share a more worrying news. "Today has been a week and if we cannot stabilize her numbers, then she, we will have to take her to a deeper coma that has many other side effects that we don't want or that we will have to do surgery and remove part of her skull," she said. .

However, Brielle appeared to have overcome her injuries a week later. On Monday, April 13, her father and Michelle's ex, Ryan Money, revealed that the teenager was finally transferred to the trauma unit for neuroscience. "Brielle has come up in arms a blazin," he noted. "I'm pretty sure we can confidently say that her personality hasn't changed. 48 hours ago we hadn't heard her speak … and now this."