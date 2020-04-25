Messaging rooms are Facebook's answer to Zoom and Houseparty for the pandemic

Facebook is launching a set of new products to expand its video chat capabilities. The company today announced Messenger Rooms, a tool to start virtual hangouts with up to 50 people and allow friends to visit whenever they want. It is also doubling the capacity of video calls on WhatsApp from four to eight people, adding video calls to Facebook Dating and adding new live streaming features on both Facebook and Instagram.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the features in a live stream today. In an interview with The edgeZuckerberg said the new video features were built in line with the company's move toward creating more private messaging tools.

"Video presence is not a new area for us," he said. "But it is an area that we want to delve into, and it fits in with the general theme, which is that we are shifting more resources in the company to focus on private communication and private social platforms, rather than just the traditional broader ones. So This is a good combination: we are building tools on Facebook and Instagram that are helping people find smaller groups of people and then have more intimate connections and be able to have private sessions. "

The moves come as the global pandemic has forced hundreds of millions of people to stay indoors and rely on digital tools for almost all of their work, school, and play. More than 700 million people now make calls on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp every day.

But competitors are also emerging. Starting life as a simple tool for business video conferencing, Zoom shot up from 10 million users in December to more than 300 million today. Houseparty, an app for virtual meetings with friends that Facebook had previously cloned before leaving the project last year, is now routinely at the top of the app store's download lists. It gained 50 million users in the last month.

The rapid growth of alternative social products has always been a cause for concern on the famous and paranoid Facebook, which devotes significant resources to monitoring emerging social products and then acquiring the companies behind them or copying their features. While we are still in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is already clear that consumer behavior is changing to deal with it, and that Facebook's existing product line has not met demand.

Of everything announced today, Messenger Rooms promises to be the most significant. The feature, which Facebook says will be available on the company's products worldwide sometime in the coming weeks, will allow up to 50 people to join a call. The creator of the room can decide whether it is open to everyone or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from joining. You will be able to start a room from Messenger and Facebook to get started. Later, the rooms will reach Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal. Guests can join a room regardless of whether they have a Facebook account.

While you're in a room, you can play around with Facebook's augmented reality filters or swap your real-life background for a virtual one. Some backgrounds offer 360-degree views of exotic locations, the company said. And a new list of AR filters will help brighten dark rooms or touch up user appearances.

Calls to the room are not end-to-end encrypted, but Facebook says it doesn't see or hear the calls. The creator of a room can remove participants at any time, and rooms where unlawful behavior occurs can be reported to Facebook. (WhatsApp video calls are end-to-end encrypted and offer an additional layer of protection to users.)

Zoom saw an increase in malicious behavior when it became the world's default meeting app, with racist, bigoted, and pornographic "Zoombombings,quot; meetings across the globe. Zuckerberg said the Messenger rooms were designed with strong privacy controls and that relying on the function of connections with real-life friends and family makes it less likely to be used to harass people. For groups where people don't know each other, moderators will be able to kick people out of the rooms.

"A lot of the time I've spent on this for the past few weeks, as we've been building this and preparing for shipping, has been on privacy, security and integrity reviews, and how we make sure a lot of the use cases that have been problematic in Zoom will not be things that are replicated here, "he said.

Facebook Live will again add a feature called Live With that allows users to invite someone else to stream with them. The donation button will be available on live streams, allowing users to raise money directly from their streams in countries where fundraisers are available.

Instagram will begin allowing users to post live streams on IGTV as well as on Instagram stories after they finish a stream, and Instagram Live streams will be available on the desktop for the first time.

Users with the Facebook Portal screen will also be able to go to live pages and groups, the company said. Portal users can now go live from their own profiles.

But the live broadcast also has a dark side, and Facebook faced criticism after presenting the live broadcast when it was used to broadcast acts of violence. The company recalled 1.5 million copies of the Christchurch terror attack in the days after the video, which was streamed live on Facebook.

The rooms will be available on Messenger today in almost every country where Facebook is available, the company said. Today it will be available within the Facebook app in a handful of unspecified countries and will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks.

