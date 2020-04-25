Megan Thee Stallion shows off her natural curls on social media

Roommates, it's always nice when celebrities let their guard down and show us the unfiltered, natural side of themselves, and Megan Thee Stallion is the latest celebrity to do so. In a new video posted on social media, Megan surprised her fans by showing off her bouncy, natural curls.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for rocking her long lace fronts and rocking them side to side, but she recently decided to change her style … and we really love it. Megan posted a video to Instagram, where she shakes and runs her fingers through her luscious, natural curls.

Maybe you got the inspiration to do that considering that we are all in quarantine and that we are probably experimenting with our hair and beauty looks. Whatever the reason, most love Megan's new look, and many expect her natural hair to wiggle more often.

Although she recently released new music with DaBaby, Megan recently had some tough words regarding the double standard for female rappers within the music industry who rap about sex.

She previously said:

"It's something deeper. Not only am I rapping about sex, but I'm rapping about you making me feel good. I'm not tapping on licking it. No, you're going to do what I told you to do, and I feel like sometimes that can be a a little intimidating … Sometimes it is overwhelming for some men. They can't deliver it, they shudder a little, they get a little scared. But I'm not going anywhere, so get used to it. "

Megan is also having a lot of fun quarantining courtesy of her teams with Tory Lanez on Instagram. We see you!

