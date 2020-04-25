Megan Thee Stallion donates video devices to nursing homes to help seniors communicate with their families

Instagram

Hot Girl Meg has sent electronic video to nursing facilities in her hometown of Houston, Texas, to help older people stay in touch with their families during the coronavirus blockade.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion She is helping families in her native Houston, Texas keep in touch with older relatives in nursing homes by providing video calling devices.

Success creator "Hot Girl Summer" has joined forces with Amazon bosses to deliver the electronics to residents of the Park Manor facility, who were unable to receive visitors during the coronavirus pandemic over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 among the elderly, who are considered high risk.

Megan is currently working toward her degree in health management at the University of South Texas, and one day she hopes to open her own assisted living facilities throughout Texas to provide care for people like her beloved grandmother.

"(Park Manor) was one of the first places I wanted to donate to in my city. I feel like these are all the things that will get me in the right direction to start opening my own facility," he tells People. com.

"He's in my hometown, so I felt it was the right thing to do. I know a lot of people who are fighting with their grandparents. They can't see their grandparents right now, so I joined Amazon and gave them these devices. Where can you video chat with your people. "

Explaining the personal nature of the gesture, Megan continues: "I feel like that was super important because I love my grandmother and I can't even see her right now. I just felt like I know I'm not the only person going through that, so that's why I wanted to do that. "

The hip-hop newcomer has also been giving fans back via social media, sending cash directly to those in need during the global health crisis as part of a Twitter campaign.