Meeting of & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39; blocked from the new series of Hulu & # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39;

The web television drama miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington almost features a reunion between Joshua Jackson and his former co-star Kerr Smith.

An on-screen "Dawson's torrent"meeting between Joshua Jackson and Kerr Smith on the set of "Little fires everywhere"was rejected because he considered himself" too upset ".

Showrunner Liz Tigelaar reveals shortly after Jackson landed the role of attorney Bill Richardson in the limited series, he thought it would be great to bring Smith on board for a cameo, as they had previously worked together on the 2010 drama "Unexpected life"

However, Tigelaar soon changed his mind about the idea, as the idea of ​​having Jackson and Smith, known for their ground-breaking roles as Pacey Witter and Jack McPhee, share the screen again, 17 years after "Dawson & # 39 ; s Creek "will wrap itself forever. a lot for her to bear.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Tigelaar, who also served as a writer for "Dawson & # 39; s Creek," explained, "I wanted to make Kerr Smith so bad, but all I could do was (have him in a scene) with Josh Jackson, and I thought it would be too upsetting for Jack and Pacey to get together. "

She "felt so bad" about leaving Smith out of "Little Fires Everywhere", but she knew fans of "Dawson & # 39; s Creek" would already have enough to get excited about the scenes of Jackson walking half naked in his "fools" "

"Josh has already been in his bind. A lot has happened," Tigelaar mused, adding Smith's potential cameo, "It's going to be jarring. It's going to be, 'Jack is here?'

"My heart couldn't bear it either!"

"Little Fires Everywhere" also stars Reese witherspoon and Kerry Washington and is adapted from the author Celeste NgThe best-selling novel of the same name. The eighth and final episode premiered on the Hulu streaming service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.