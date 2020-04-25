Meet Scott Frantz, an openly gay NFL Draft prospect with a chance to make history

Scott Frantz will not be near the top of any large NFL Draft board. In fact, there is a chance it may not be chosen as part of this year’s virtual festivities.

However, if the Kansas state offensive lineman hears his name, his team would send him down an unprecedented path. Frantz could eventually be the first openly gay man to play in an NFL regular-season NFL Draft 2020 Reddit game.

In 2014, former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted, landing with the Rams as a seventh-round pick, but the team cut him off before the regular season. After a brief stint with the Cowboys, Sam left the NFL for the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2015 before announcing that he would definitely retire from professional football.

Frantz has a chance to go one step further than Sam, but he is far from guaranteeing a place in the league, especially as less-announced prospects try to impress with limited opportunities. It is hard enough getting to the NFL in a normal draft cycle, let alone when the world is facing a pandemic.

Regardless of what happens, Frantz’s journey will be worth seeing not only from an NFL perspective, but also for what his personal experience means to others like him.

NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Live results | Grades | Winners and losers

Going out in the state of Kansas

During a 2016 team building exercise, Kansas state players were asked to share secrets to build locker room confidence. Frantz, a sophomore at the time, was “scared,quot; and “nervous,quot; about revealing his sexual orientation, but those feelings faded when he saw how the group reacted.

“I dated my teammates, and I have never felt so loved and accepted in my life as when I did,” Frantz told ESPN’s Holly Rowe in July 2017. “And since then it’s been great. I’ve gotten really close. more to my teammates since then. So it’s been an incredible experience. “

That interview with Rowe marked the first time that Frantz spoke publicly about being gay. He knew he was gay from fifth grade, but he didn’t tell anyone close to him before the 2016 meeting.

“I am finally sharing this story because I want to communicate with all the other children who are like me, who feel that they cannot be accepted, they cannot be loved, for what they are,” said Frantz. “I spent my entire childhood hating myself for who I was. I was angry. I was angry. Sometimes I was depressed. I want to share my message, tell other people in my place, that you can be loved. You can be accepted. You can be who you are. It just isn’t a big deal anymore. “

Frantz hopes they will see him as any other player looking for a place on an NFL roster, but he understands the historical importance of his place in the league.

“I don’t think it’s a burden at all,” said Frantz (via Fort-Star Star-Telegram). “If there are people who admire me for that, I think it is incredible. Anything I can do to be a role model for people. There will definitely be many people who will admire me for that, but that is not even really in me Mind. I’m just trying to make the most of my opportunity. “

College career and Kansas State Pro Day

From 2016-19, Frantz started 51 games as a left tackle for the Wildcats. He earned the All-Big Second Team 12 senior honors, leading an offensive line that helped Kansas State finish fourth in the conference in rushing yards per game (178.0).

He had a chance to show his versatility at the College Gridiron Showcase after his last season with the Wildcats, recording time at center and guard. Frantz, who is trading at 6-5 and £ 303, realizes that he cannot limit himself positionally if he wants to extend his career.

“I think that’s the most important thing I have to show, it’s my versatility,” Frantz said after Kansas State’s Pro Day. “I’m not blessed with a huge length. I’m not a 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 boy, so I must be a versatile guy. I think I proved that very well.”

That Pro Day experience also highlighted some of Frantz’s shortcomings. He was dealing with a hamstring injury at the time, and posted disappointing numbers in some key exercises, including a 40-yard rush time of 5.73 seconds.

“When he came out and stretched or whatever, he got tight again and just tried to move on and get through the professional day, and obviously, when it comes to results, he obviously did more harm than good.” Frantz’s agent, Brett Tessler, told Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. “He didn’t have the confidence to explode or anything like that and he just tried to make his way through it.”

That performance reinforced concerns about Frantz’s inability to stop fast, athletic runners, particularly when it comes to pass protection. But Frantz has a ton of solid game tapes, and it’s a project choice, not a first-round investment.

While his sexual orientation may be debated among NFL teams that consider him deep on the offensive line, Frantz isn’t concerned that it could harm his chances in the draft or as a free agent.

“We have not made a conscious decision not to discuss (his sexuality),” Tessler told Paylor. “It’s just that he has never done a problem in the past and doesn’t really plan to do a problem in the future. He has lived his life the way that anyone else who plays in this sport should live his life, and some guys, by nature they have a message or agenda that they are trying to get across.

“But in Scott Frantz’s case, all he wants to do is play football. He just wants to be treated like any other player, nothing more, nothing less.”

NFL Draft Screening

If Frantz is selected during the 2020 NFL Draft, a general manager is unlikely to call him until Day 3. In his NFL drill, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has Frantz head to the Dolphins at the end of the seventh round at No. 246 overall.

Tessler is aware that Frantz may have to look for other options outside of the NFL if he is not chosen or signed before next season, but that is a conversation for another day. Frantz simply focuses on just doing whatever it takes to reach the next level.

“I really don’t pay attention (to the draft projections),” Frantz said. “All I can do is throw out everything I got and be the best I can be. Whether I’m a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent, as long as I give everything I have, I’m happy with that.”