"Means the World,quot;: Father, Son Survive Coronavirus, Doctors Accredited for Disregarding False Negatives

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Jeffrey Boyd did not initially test positive for coronavirus, but his Riverside Community Hospital doctor treated him anyway.

Boyd says the movement saved his life.

"My doctor was super aggressive," he said.

Boyd was first diagnosed with pneumonia. Although he had several negative results for the coronavirus, he said his doctor recognized the symptoms and treated him as positive. Finally, it was positive.

"I'm glad they did," he said. "If they had expected something positive, I don't think I would be here now."

PLUS: Ladera Ranch marine veteran survives month-long battle with coronavirus

Despite aggressive treatment, Boyd was on a respirator for 15 days. While in a medically induced coma, her 30-year-old son also spent five days in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.

His wife waited until he recovered to tell him.

"I probably made my son sick," he said, adding that he believes he contracted the virus at an Oregon state basketball game in Las Vegas in March.

Boyd said the most frustrating part is that he will never really know where he got COVID-19, or where someone hires him. He knows that the staff at Riverside Community Hospital saved his life and lifted his spirits.

"It means the world," he said. "They cheered me up every day."