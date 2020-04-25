Matt Birk develops a new app designed for sports fans, allowing them to get back into the game – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Matt Birk has been through the draft and back, and he's up to speed on what this weekend is all about. And when soccer returns, it now has a new way for fans to see it on television.

Birk understands the insecurity of not knowing and the butterflies that accompany the project.

"If you can be recruited but you are not sure, it is exciting, it is stressful, it is all those things," he said. "If you think about it, your fate will be decided that day. It will determine where you are going and try to make a career in the National Football League."

What you also know is that this is a fan game – for the draft, for the games. So now you are the commissioner of a new idea, an application that allows fans to react during the game.

"Everyone, regardless of the game, even if it's not a team that you necessarily care about, allows you to participate on a completely different level and really participate in what's going on," he said.

Choose a sport, any sport, watch the game and participate in the game in your own way.

"There is an element of skill, where you are asked to predict some of the things that will happen in the game," he said. "You can answer questions and you are awarded points based on that, and then there is an element of luck."

As you take a peak in soccer in general, you think about not only the NFL but also high school soccer, and that means you can't help reflect on your immediate future.

"I am definitely optimistic," he said. "It would be a shame, not just for the memories, but … so much growth occurs during high school football, so many lessons learned."