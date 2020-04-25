Mass lawmakers evaluate bill to allow notarization in video conference

BOSTON (AP) – Notaries public may conduct their work via video conference during the COVID-19 public health emergency under a bill passed by Massachusetts lawmakers.

The bill would make the official actions of notaries public by videoconference valid as long as both the notary public and each director are physically located in the state. The bill would also require notaries public to record the video conference and keep a copy and any related documents for 10 years.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said lawmakers want to make sure that families, individuals and businesses can execute wills, powers of attorney, real estate transactions and other important documents.

"During the public health emergency it has been difficult for the public to process certain legal transactions, especially those on behalf of those who are sick or dying," said DeLeo.

The bill passed by lawmakers on Friday now targets Republican Governor Charlie Baker.