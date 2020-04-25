Manhattan Beach urges people to support businesses responsibly by not drinking alcohol while waiting for food – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Manhattan Beach on Friday reminded people to support local businesses responsibly by not consuming alcohol while waiting to pick up their food.

"The city continues to encourage our community to support local businesses during this time, however we need to exercise that support responsibly and safely," Mayor Richard Montgomery said in a statement.

In an effort to curb behavior, city manager Bruce Moe issued an emergency order requiring establishments that serve takeaway food and alcohol to transfer alcohol and food purchases to the customer at the same time.

The purpose of the order is to avoid alcohol consumption by customers while waiting for food and to avoid the accumulation of opportunities for customers in or around restaurants.

"This order reinforces and clarifies the objectives of public health orders, by addressing a possible gap that hinders social compliance in our local restaurants," said Montgomery. "Transferring alcohol at the same time as food is collected supports the restaurants we all love, responsibly."

Restaurants struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have been able to offer takeout and takeout with groceries.