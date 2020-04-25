Man identified in fatal Hopkins motorcycle accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 43-year-old man was identified after a fatal motorcycle accident at Hopkins on Monday morning.

According to Hopkins Police, the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5th Street South and 16th Avenue South area in Hopkins.

When officers arrived, they located Matthew Johnson of Hopkins who died at the scene.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Hopkins Police at 952-258-5321.