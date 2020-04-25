Maluma is the unexcused pop star the world needs now

YouTube / Global Citizen / Via youtube.com

Maluma during One world: together at home TV Special, April 18.

"You're kidding us, you're kidding us, "Gayle King told Colombian pop star Maluma in a CBS interview last week. She was asking about a cryptic Instagram post, with the letters ADMV, which he revealed was an initialization for the title of his new single, the discreet acoustic ballad “Amor de Mi Vida.” But King might well have been alluding to the way Maluma, 26, has been mocking, and trapping thirst, on his way to the consciousness of the American public. Last week, Maluma's performance during the One world: together at home The charity aired alongside stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez opened up a new audience for her, as evidenced by the number of viewers Shazam performed her rendition of the song "Carnival,quot;. (After interviewing him, King tweeted, "I FULLY understand what this fuss is all about." Maluma may not yet be the biggest name on the US pop scene. But it certainly has a large following. Almost a decade has been spent in manufacturing; He has been giving us bops and body since his musical debut as a teenager in Medellín in 2011. From the way he crosses his legs to the way he kisses his mother, his diet on social media is almost always news. The shirtless gymnastics videos he posts on Instagram regularly get millions of views. Gay twitter and his fan base, the Malumaniatikas, are obsessed with each of their movements.

Last month, the connoisseur of roughness Calvin Klein included him in his new underwear campaign, and gave the complete Maluma: sticking his tongue out in his signature style, half playful, half fiery. Thirst Twitter He quickly focused on the charms of the Colombian star. Fans asked him to break their necks, offered to hold their baby, and asked him to suck his feet. (It is not so difficult see why.) Leaning on his heat and the thirst of his fans has organically turned Maluma into a king of social media (accumulating 50 million Instagram followers) and a YouTube music video star (with 23 million followers). Other Latino music artists, such as J Balvin and Bad Bunny, dominate the broadcast much more than Maluma, and have achieved greater success on the US hit charts. USA But her image as an old school Latinx lover, a kind of Ricky Martin from the reggaeton era with a hint of thirst for Insta, has helped Maluma build his own audience. And in this very contradictory and chaotic moment, when many people are looking for fun and fantasy, he could be the type to take advantage of the moment.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Maluma performs during his tour to promote the album FAME.2018.

Maluma often gets compared to Justin Bieber to explain to the gringo public. That's because pop star née Juan Luis Londoño Arias began recording music at age 16 and quickly rose to the top of the music charts in Colombia and later in Latin America, especially driven by his success on YouTube. . She started in the reggaeton genre, with self-produced hits like "Farandulera,quot; from 2011, an ode to exhibitionist women. In the low-budget music video, the 17-year-old had a shaved head, no beard, and no royal style. And like Bieber, Maluma's appearance has certainly evolved in the decade since his debut. He grew his hair, started showing more skin, including playful antics and cheesy at award shows, and was more suited to an explicitly pinup pop star cast than most reggaeton and trap artists. His latest single may be an ode to monogamy for life, but that is a marked departure from most of Maluma's work. It begins almost all the songs with a soft exclamation: "Maluma, baby!" His melody-powered reggaeton is entirely designed around his romantic bad boy character, or, as the title of his second album from 2015 says: Cute boy dirty boy. In hits like "No Contract," also released as a collaboration with Fifth Harmony, he sings about being in an untethered relationship. In "The Loser,quot; and "Heart,quot;, which obtained more than a billion views on YouTube, he regrets that they break his heart (but, in "Heart,quot;, then he celebrates having a piece to give to each "little girl,quot; " ). Maluma has fully relied on his image of Romeo's thirst trap. The cover of their 2018 album. FAME., shows him in a flamboyant Diddy-style fur coat, his long hair covering his face, and a phallic cigar in his mouth. At concerts, he brings fanatical women on stage, serenades them, and even kisses them. He constantly changes the length and colors of his hair, guided by a stylist who has helped him reject Colombia's conservative ideals of masculinity. "I always said my style is a way of telling the world my feelings, a way of telling the world my way of thinking," he told Men’s Health last year. In the Latin pop world, Maluma was established enough for 2016 that both Martin and Shakira turned to him for musical collaborations. "Vente Pa’ Ca "with Martin was released with a very mixed video that garnered more than 1.6 billion views on YouTube, and,quot; Blackmail "with Shakira, about sexy blackmail, currently has more than 2.6 billion views. In 2018, he was named People en Español's sexiest living man. "I don't want people to know me as a reggaeton star," Maluma told Rolling Stone about his crossover dreams in 2018. "I want them to know me as Maluma, the star." Still, with three No. 1 albums on the Latin charts and a steady stream of YouTube hits, he has yet to make his way on the top U.S. charts, or in the media, in the same way as his peers like J Balvin and Bad Bunny. .

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Maluma performs in Las Vegas, 2019.

The latest from Bad Bunny The album broke records earlier this month, debuting at number 2 on the Billboard charts to become the highest Spanish-language debut album in history, breaking a record set in 2005 by Shakira. It was a sign of how the broadcast has changed the consumption of Latinx music in the United States. The Shakira-y-Ricky era of the early years was dominated by the "Latinx explosion,quot; model, in which Latinx artists sang in English and played with tropes that shook their hips and tropicalized to attract attention. But musical stardom now seems to be characterized more often by carefully cultivated oddities than by adherence to established conventions. Bad Bunny is a much more transgressive figure than his crusader predecessors. She has been an LGBTQ ally and a gender-trending fashion icon who highlights trans designer clothing, creating a moral panic in Puerto Rico. In contrast, Maluma's gender policies are more regressive. Responding to rumors about being gay, he joked that prosecutors should "lend,quot; to their girlfriends in order to show them that he was not. He got into hot water for his song "Cuatro Babys,quot; and his objective allusions to women as interchangeable. (When he won a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album in 2018, singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade's disenchanted reaction went viral.) He is very specifically Paisa (the term for Colombians in Medellín): he is close to his mother and is a good Catholic child; In reaction to the "Four Babys,quot; controversy, he invoked Jesus Christ. Despite being in his twenties, Maluma's pop stardom is closer to the model of Ricky and Shakira, including trying to sing in English. "I'm trying to find a balance and I like Spanglish music or some songs in Spanish and some in English or do a translation," he told Reuters in 2018. His multicultural World Cup anthem "Colors,quot; was like a neo-Ricky. "Cup of Life moment, and also, at random, a duet with Jason Derulo.