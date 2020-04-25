Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol dies at 67

Ravi Vallathol, a Malayalam actor and a great theatrical personality, took his last breath today at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The 67-year-old actor reportedly was ill for a couple of years and succumbed to an age-related illness. It is even said that he was under treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

Ravi has acted in more than 50 movies and many notable television shows. The actor was known for his excellent performances and intense roles in the Malayalam film industry. He debuted with Swathi Thirunal, directed by the late filmmaker Lenin Rajendran in 1987. Some of Ravi's best works are Season, Godfather, Chathurangam, Vidheyan, Kottayam Kunjachan, Idukki Gold. He has high praise in his three-decade career and even received the Kerala State Award for Best Actor in the television series, American Dreams (2003).

Ravi was the son of the dramatic artist TN Gopinathan Nair and Soudamini and nephew of the poet Vallathol Narayana Menon. He is survived by his wife Geetha Lakshmi. The couple had been running an organization for people with mental problems called Thanal.