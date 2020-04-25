Lynwood man dies of "blunt force trauma,quot; to the head; Probe Running – Up News Info Los Angeles

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities on Saturday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Lynwood area.

The deputies responded to the 11700 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday after a report of a corpse.

When they arrived, they discovered the victim inside a structure. He appeared to have suffered a blunt force trauma to the head.

The man was announced dead on the scene.

An investigation is underway with detectives continuing to scour the area for witnesses, evidence and surveillance.

Those with any information were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office at (323) 890-5500.