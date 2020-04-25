Home Sports Luke Bryan starred during the NFL Virtual Draft, and Twitter was not...

Luke Bryan starred during the NFL Virtual Draft, and Twitter was not a fan

NFL fans, already wary of the league's musical choices for the 2020 draft after Jennifer Hudson's confused performance, had another reason to complain on Saturday on Day 3.

During Round 4, ESPN interrupted selection announcements for a concert by country star Luke Bryan. The singer, broadcasting from his home in Nashville, performed the song "Play it Again,quot; on an acoustic guitar. Bryan also discussed his partnership with Verizon to provide relief during the coronavirus outbreak. Bryan continued singing as the draft picks scrolled across the bottom of the screen.

MORE NFL 2020 PROJECT:
Live Ratings | Choose tracker | The 100 best blackboards

ESPN may have thought NFL fans would love this, but Twitter users expressed their outrage online at the draft-disrupting concert.

Some of them were just annoyed:

Some people claimed that the concert would make them turn off the draft completely.

Several thought that Bryan's concert could finally be ignored by selected quarterback Jake Fromm.

And they knew exactly where Bryan went to school

Others referenced the ESPN broadcast, which has had a ton of sad player stories this year.

Some complained about the lack of selections on the broadcast during the concert.

It's not a popular option, but maybe the league and network will make up for it next year when everyone isn't quarantined.

