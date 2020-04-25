Luke Bryan starred during the NFL Virtual Draft, and Twitter was not a fan

NFL fans, already wary of the league's musical choices for the 2020 draft after Jennifer Hudson's confused performance, had another reason to complain on Saturday on Day 3.

During Round 4, ESPN interrupted selection announcements for a concert by country star Luke Bryan. The singer, broadcasting from his home in Nashville, performed the song "Play it Again,quot; on an acoustic guitar. Bryan also discussed his partnership with Verizon to provide relief during the coronavirus outbreak. Bryan continued singing as the draft picks scrolled across the bottom of the screen.

ESPN may have thought NFL fans would love this, but Twitter users expressed their outrage online at the draft-disrupting concert.

Some of them were just annoyed:

Imagine working your whole life to get drafted, and instead of announcing your name, ESPN has Luke Bryan singing a country song about zoom – NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 25, 2020

ESPN is about 10 choices behind arguing about players, but at least we all got that song from Luke Bryan. – Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 25, 2020

Some people claimed that the concert would make them turn off the draft completely.

Several thought that Bryan's concert could finally be ignored by selected quarterback Jake Fromm.

This televised performance of the classic hit Luke Bryan Shorts Beach Truck is exactly what we need for Lake Boy Jake Fromm to be selected. – Jason Kirk, FURLOUGH MODE (@thejasonkirk) April 25, 2020

And they knew exactly where Bryan went to school

Others referenced the ESPN broadcast, which has had a ton of sad player stories this year.

* Luke Bryan plays a song during the draft * Trey Wingo: Luke Bryan witnessed a horrible murder when he was 6 years old … – I am very sad (@HayekandHockey) April 25, 2020

Some complained about the lack of selections on the broadcast during the concert.

It's not a popular option, but maybe the league and network will make up for it next year when everyone isn't quarantined.