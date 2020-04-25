Love & Hiphop Alexis Skyy Call & # 39; Bad Mom & # 39; for using rubber bands on your daughter's hair!

Alexis Skyy, star of Love & Hiphop, is going viral today, MTO News has learned, because of how her 2-year-old daughter styled her hair.

Alexis posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday, where the beautiful reality star used rubber bands to tie her daughter Alaiya Grace's hair. Alexis hoped that by posting a video of her combing her daughter on camera, she could gain a following. Instead, the reality star gave online critics a chance to criticize Alexis' motherhood.

Alexis' daughter Alaiya, 2, has cute short hair. But fans quickly caught Alexis in the comments, saying the gums would damage the boy's hair and that the boy's hair looked dry.

These are some of the comments he received:

"Use moisturizer on your hair too so it doesn't look dry." "Please stop using the rubber bands on your hair because they will damage your hair." Stop s * cking d * ck and learn how to comb your hair Get Fetty to braid her hair, that's her daughter

So what do you think? Are the gums a "no-no,quot; for children's hair, or did the fans overreact?