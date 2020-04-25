Los Angeles County prohibits nursing home visitors from communal activities within the facility; City Mandates Monthly Tests – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Nursing homes and other facilities will no longer be able to receive visitors in response to continued outbreaks of the coronavirus at those facilities, officials said Friday.

Under a revised Los Angeles County order, only essential workers will be admitted to congregate living facilities, as authorities reported that 43% of the county's deaths occurred in qualified nursing homes.

According to Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health, nearly 300 institutional settings, including nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails, and prisons, have had at least one case.

Those institutions represent a total of 5,339 cases and 365 deaths, Ferrer said.

Under the new order, all employees at affected facilities must wear surgical masks at all times and protective gear when necessary. Also requires residents to wear face covers when outside

their bedrooms.

Ferrer said testing of all residents and staff at those facilities will begin Monday, regardless of whether they show any symptoms of coronavirus.

At his daily briefing, Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a supplemental emergency order that not only expands testing at skilled nursing facilities in the City of Los Angeles, but also requires monthly COVID-19 diagnostic tests for residents, employees, and contractors.

"We believe this is the first city in the country to require such a monthly test," said Garcetti.

An additional 52 deaths from the coronavirus were reported Friday, bringing the county's total to 848. Ferrer said a previously reported death in the county turned out to be a resident of another jurisdiction.

Of those who died from the disease in the county, Ferrer noted that 91% had underlying health problems.

As of Friday, there were 18,517 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Los Angeles County.