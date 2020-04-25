Local residents ready to join Tony Bennett in "I Left My Heart In San Francisco,quot; Noon Singalong – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Someone put a protective mask on the San Francisco statue in honor of famous singer Tony Bennett, a tribute to the city's favorite foster son who will headline a virtual song from "I Left My Heart In San Francisco,quot; Classic Saturday to lift your spirits and greet caregivers during the coronary virus outbreak.

The song begins at noon and participants were encouraged to stream or record their songs and post on social media with the hashtag #SingOutSF.

I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time. Today at 12 p.m. PDT, we will sing I Left My Heart in San Francisco together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance and share online! #SingOutSF pic.twitter.com/sv4nshOiS7 – Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) April 25, 2020

To make it easier, here are the letters:

The beauty of Paris.

It seems somehow sadly gay

The glory that was Rome

It's from another day

I've been terribly lonely and forgotten in Manhattan

And I come home to my city by the bay

I left my heart in San Francisco

On top of a hill, he calls me

Be where little cable cars

Climb halfway to the stars!

And the morning mist will chill the air.

My love waits there (my love waits there) in San Francisco

Above the blue and windy sea

When I come home to you, San Francisco,

Your golden sun will shine for me!

I left my heart in San Francisco

On top of a hill, he calls me

Be where little cable cars

Climb halfway to the stars!

And the morning mist will chill the air.

I do not care

My love waits there in San Francisco

Above the blue and windy sea

When i come

When I come home to you, San Francisco,

Your golden sun will shine for me! Yes

Composers: D. Cross / G. Cory

Lyrics of I Left My Heart In San Francisco © Colgems-emi Music Inc., Editorial Mexicana De Musica Int. S.a. (emmi), Emi Music Publishing France, Colgems Emi Music Inc, Colgems-emi Music Inc

San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Mailliard Shultz organized the event. Participants who wanted to participate were encouraged to broadcast live and record their performances through their online social media assets of choice (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube) with the hashtag #SingOutSF.

"On any street in the world, you can hear San Francisco singing ambassador Tony Bennett singing his title song, our song," Shultz said in a statement. "What better way to remind people that San Francisco will once again be ready to welcome the world when the current health crisis subsides. It will be a moral boost and an opportunity to respect all of our front-line workers and brave medical professionals. ”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she couldn't think of a better way to lift the spirits of residents forced to take refuge there.

"Our city has come together in an unprecedented way to address this public health crisis, and I know that our residents will continue to do everything possible to keep our communities safe and help us through this difficult time," said Breed. By taking a moment to join in a song to celebrate our frontline health workers and everyone who works to make a difference during this pandemic, we can recognize how connected we are to each other, not just here in San Francisco, but in all the world . "

Bennett said he was honored to be asked.

"San Francisco has been in my heart for over 50 years," he said. "I am very proud and impressed with the way City by the Bay has continued to 'turn the curve' during the COVID-19 crisis and inspire the world of how together and alone we can make a difference."

Singalongs has echoed in neighborhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area during the virus outbreak.

Ilana Minkoff, a real estate agent in the Cole Valley of San Francisco, has started a Facebook group called "Quarantine Singing," which now has thousands of members from various continents.

"I can't believe how big this has become, totally organic," Minkoff said.

“Currently there are 6,416 members and it grows every minute. It started Tuesday night in Cole Valley, where I live, and spread across the US! USA To Canada, Kenya, Australia, India, Mexico, Portugal and the US Virgin Islands. USA, where my dad and everyone he knows will be singing!

During a recent song, the group had a moment of silence at 6:59 p.m., followed by applause at 7 p.m. At 7:01, everyone sang "Sweet Caroline,quot;, a song chosen by the Facebook group.

Minkoff said he was inspired by the people of Italy who sang from their balconies.

"I love music and community is my thing," he said. "I am lost without human contact. I also love Italy and my heart is breaking."