Local composer creates virtual symphony to raise funds for entertainment workers affected by pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Some have said that music can heal wounds that medicine cannot touch. A man from Santa Clarita wants to use his composing skills to do just that during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just wanted to post something in the world to make people feel better because everyone was so stressed out, scared and pessimistic," said Shie Rozow.

The 48-year-old man is a composer and music publisher who has worked in the film and television industry for 20 years. Like many others, he is out of work due to the pandemic. So, he used his time to create a massive arrangement of "Bridge Over Troubled Waters,quot; and "What a Wonderful World,quot;.

Then he reached out to other musicians to help him create a virtual symphony.

The musicians downloaded scores that Rozow wrote for all the instruments, recorded their parts, and sent the audio and video to Rozow.

"They were attracted to the idea of ​​joining, even though everything is independent, it is a way of joining," said Rozow.

He worked with a video editor for two and a half weeks to combine, sync, and showcase the talents of 82 mostly local musicians.

Rozow sang, and so did her 8-year-old son Zack. They hope the video brings comfort and also raises funds for the Film and Television Fund.

"They have this COVID-19 emergency fund to help people who are out of work, anyone in the industry," said Rozow.

So far, Rosow says the response to the video has been overwhelming.

"Knowing that you've touched people is fair, that's magic right there," he said.

Click here to see the complete arrangement.