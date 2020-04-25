Lions Headquarters Dissent over First Round of Draft Choice – Up News Info Detroit

(Up News Info Detroit) – BleacherReport.com

Lions GM, the coach, reportedly collide over the wording of Jeff Okudah or Derrick Brown

The Detroit Lions have the overall pick n. No. 3 in the 2020 NFL draft and there are reportedly disagreements about what to do with the team on Thursday.

According to Up News Info Sports' Jonathan Jones, general manager Bob Quinn wants to choose Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, while head coach Matt Patricia wants his team to take on Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

Although the team could change, Jones reported that Detroit will not move beyond the No. 6 pick.

Charles Robinson Yahoo Sports reported that the Lions have been one of the most aggressive teams looking to move down, but "may have no takers."

If the team stays at n. # 3, the team will most likely attempt to move up defensively after abandoning the second-most yards in the NFL last season. Patricia's defensive background will probably pressure him to turn things around on that side of the ball as well.

Both Okudah and Brown could be the first to make a difference being in the top 10 of the class by Matt Miller of the Bleacher Report.

Okudah could be especially valuable to the Lions after trading veteran cornerback Darius Slay this offseason, but the Lions have focused on rebuilding front seven while adding Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins Sr. and others.

With the top two draft picks considered nearly closed with Joe Burrow and Chase Young, there will be a lot of drama surrounding the Lions at n. ° 3.

