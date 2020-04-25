Lions Grab Swift in 2nd round, then adds Okwara and Jackson in 3rd – Up News Info Detroit

D & # 39; Andre Swift's all-time favorite running back is Barry Sanders, even though he was born after the Hall of Fame member ended his career with the Detroit Lions.

Swift heard so much about Sanders that he watched the way he ran and tried to emulate him.

The Lions clearly loved what they saw Swift do in Georgia.

Detroit took Swift early in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night with a slightly surprising selection.

The Lions had a couple of picks in the third round, including No. 85 overall as part of the trade that sent Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia. They used that Eagles third-round pick in a deal with Indianapolis to go to No. 75 to select Ohio state guard Jonah Jackson.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn questioned a report that Detroit withdrew from an exchange to acquire the Houston Texans' No. 90 pick, whose coach Bill O & # 39; Brien was visibly upset on television. .

"I'm not sure what it was about, but we didn't have an exchange," Quinn said.

Detroit took Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara earlier in the third round. His brother, Romeo, is a defensive winger for the Lions.

"It is definitely a dream," said Julian Okwara. "I'm almost speechless. I'm still letting them marinate and thinking about it."

However, you don't need much time to reflect on where to live in Motor City.

"I really want to live a year without rent," said Julian Okwara.

In its ninth game for the Fighting Irish last season, the 6-foot-4-inch, 252-pound Okwara broke his left leg and his college career ended.

"I am ready to go and ready for the season," he said.

Okwara had 15 1/2 career sacks and 24 tackled losses in his last three years at Notre Dame.

With its first pick of the night, Detroit decided that Swift was too good to let him pass No. 35.

The 5-foot, 8-pound, and 212-pound Swift was projected to possibly be a first-round pick.

He is known for being a great runner who has good vision and makes quick cuts. Swift entered the draft after rushing for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

Despite sharing time in a talented backfield with the Bulldogs, he had 2,885 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. The three-loss runner also had 73 career catches for 666 yards and five scores.

The choice suggests that the Lions may not be sure that injured running back Kerryon Johnson can stay healthy.

"I am looking forward to competing," Swift said.

The Lions addressed a need with what seemed to fit perfectly Thursday night, selecting Ohio state cornerback Jeff Okudah with selection number 3 in general.

Swift and Johnson potentially give the offense a powerful backfield to help take the pressure off quarterback Matthew Stafford. Aerial play features a receiving body that is perhaps the team's strength on either side of the ball.

Jackson will have the opportunity to start at the place vacated by Graham Glasgow, who left in free agency to sign with Denver. Okwara, meanwhile, helps the linebacking corps become perhaps the best part of the defense.

The Lions had a great opportunity to evaluate Jackson while practicing and playing for his coaching staff in the Senior Bowl. When Jackson was still on the board in the third round, Detroit went up 10 spots to do it. The Lions also chose a sixth round pick in exchange for the No. 85 pick and the fifth and sixth round picks.

Jackson transferred from Rutgers to play for the Buckeyes, including Okudah, in 2019.

"I went to the state of Ohio looking for an opportunity, just so I could show off my ability and jump on another platform," said Jackson.

The Lions enter Saturday with a selection in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds. They are likely looking to add depth on both lines and perhaps a wide receiver.

