Lions Day Three Draft Full of Surprises – Up News Info Detroit

The Lions addressed the needs and drafted RB too talented to pass up

The Detroit Lions addressed pressing needs on offense and defense, taking on too talented a runner to miss and reinforce one of their strongest position groups.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he hopes his fifth NFL draft with the franchise will be the best.

"We have game players on both sides of the ball and on special teams," Quinn said. "The eraser is an inexact science. I wish I had hit 1,000, our record would be so much better. ”

The Lions are 27-36-1 in four years under Quinn. who is under pressure to win. So, coach Matt Patricia enters her third season.

Detroit began the three-day draft with Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah third overall, a defensively challenged team pick expected. to do on Thursday night. The team ranked last against the pass last season and traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

The Lions made a slightly surprising selection early in the second round, taking D & # 39; Andre Swift. The Georgia running back and All-Southeastern Conference player may be worth the 35th overall pick, but with Kerryon Johnson on the list, it wasn't a choice the team would make on Friday night.

After ranking 31st in defense last season, Detroit signed three veterans to join linebackers Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones. He also added third-round pick Julian Okwara of Notre Dame to the group and made him teammates with his brother Romeo, who plays on the defensive end in Motor City.

GAME TO EARTH

Quinn and Patricia showed their commitment to the running game by taking offensive guards with consecutive selections in the middle of the seven-round draft, and the Lions also recruited two running backs.

"We want to improve the running game for sure," Quinn said. "That would help our team on multiple levels."

Detroit took Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson, an All-Big Ten player, in the third round with a team acquired from Philadelphia as part of the Slay trade.

"Of the Senior Bowl boys, he's the only guy we fell in love with," said Quinn, whose coaching staff led one of the teams in the storefront for the NFL prospects.

The Lions selected Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg after negotiating in the fourth round as part of a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The rookie guards will be part of a competition to start in place of Graham Glasgow, who left to sign as a free agent with Denver.

"I'll tell you what my best asset is: I'm a nasty player," said Stenberg, an All-SEC lineman.

PLAN THE FUTURE

Perhaps looking to 2021, the Lions took fast-moving Wisconsin catcher Quintez Cephus in the fifth round. Veteran receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are entering the final season of their contracts. Cephus was selected with the second pick Detroit received from the Eagles for Slay.

TAKE A STEERING WHEEL

The Lions took New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley to fifth, probably envisioning him as an option as a starting returner and elsewhere on special teams. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds on his pro day.

LAST CALL

Utah defensive tackle John Penisini, a sixth-round pick, will have a shot at earning a spot on the team behind newly signed veterans Danny Shelton and Nick Williams.

Penisini acknowledged that he was surprised to be selected midway through the sixth round.

Detroit closed its draft with a third Ohio State player, defensive tackle Jashon Cornell, in the seventh round.

BIG PICTURE

After a three-win season and with a property tenure to compete for the playoffs, Quinn and Patricia will have more job security if Okudah proves it's worth being the third cornerback taken in third place since 1967.

Okudah joins Bruce Pickens (1991) and Shawn Springs (1997) as the best-selected players in the position in the common draft era.

If other rookies contribute to helping Detroit win in the highly competitive NFC North, it will also help the opposing Lions leaders.

Ultimately, however, Matthew Stafford's health will be critical after it becomes clear how important he is to the team. The veteran quarterback missed the last eight games of 2019 with a back injury, leading the Lions to lose nine straight in their worst season in a decade.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related