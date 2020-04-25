Lindsay Lohan is sure she can convince the chosen bad girls to reunite for the sequel

During a new interview with Daily Mail TV, Lindsay Lohan shared that she wanted to do a Bad Girls someday sequel, and he thinks he could easily convince the cast and crew to get together.

Just Jared picked up the interview with Daily Mail TV in which the 33-year-old actress said she would love to star in another Bad Girls movie. Lohan fans know that he is currently promoting his new single, "Back to Me."

When asked if he would like to star in a Bad Girls Aftermath, Lindsay explained, "Of course I would say yes." Lohan went on to claim that making a movie like that would be a dream come true because it's been a long time since he made it.

In another interview, Rachel McAdams said she would also be interested in playing Regina George, Cady Heron's arch enemy. Lindsay reportedly said she could probably convince the other women to return to the movie as well.

Lindsay told Daily Mail TV that if she, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert had a conversation via Zoom, maybe they could get something going.

While the actresses may be reunited again, a large part of why the first film was so successful was due to Tina Fey's writing talent. Lindsay explained that whether or not Bad Girls the sequel would come to fruition ultimately, up to Tina Fey.

He played the math teacher, Miss Norbury, who is undergoing a police investigation because of the characters' gossip book. Regarding his new adventure in the music industry, Lohan's new song "Back To Me,quot; was inspired by his time as a paparazzi target.

Lohan said the song was about "people's perceptions or misconceptions." Speaking of misconceptions, Lindsay felt it was necessary to clear up the rumors about the photo of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lohan piled up in a Mercedes-Benz SLR.

Ad

During an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show a few years ago, Hilton accused Lohan of getting into the vehicle uninvited. Lohan said this was not true.



Post views:

0 0