Life etiquette expert offers tips on being polite when asking to stay home – Up News Info

When we think about etiquette, food and handshaking can come to mind. But it goes beyond that.

An expert says the life tag comes into play during a pandemic.

Every time we are out of our house when ordering Stay at Home it is an opportunity to show our manners.

“The label starts from the point of introduction. It's about finding out who you are and how you appear to other people, "said Juliet Mitchell.

Juliet Mitchell, or Ms. J, the life etiquette expert, says she may be making eye contact at the grocery store or leaning on her body when she can't shake hands.

But it also applies to scenarios in which we all find ourselves these days. Like in the store. She says waiting her turn shows respect.

"If someone takes a little bit longer to look at that product, give them that space," Mitchell said.

Some of this is common sense, but reminders can help. On a bike path or trail, keep a social distance.

"There are so many people who get so close to you. What we do is just get out of the way, a little to one side. Let the person through. The agreement we have with each other, we are getting closer, one of us agrees to move,quot; Mitchell said.

And for those who live in multiple units with elevators like apartments or condos, she advises people to respect the limits there too.

"The guidelines are already there. Keep your distance. The elevator is so big. What you need to do depending on size is let one person go at a time, ”said Mitchell.

Mrs. J says it's okay to ask for space and wearing a mask shows respect.