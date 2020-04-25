Let these stagecoach couples melt your heart

Love is always in the air at Stagecoach!

Due to the CoronavirusMany beloved music festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach, will now take place in the fall, which means our annual dose of photos of festival couples will have to wait. But while we wait to dance on the Honky Tonk stage, it never hurts to do the yes-do-do down memory lane and look back at the Stagecoach couples who always manage to make us feel.

If any couple is really #relationhipgoals on Stagecoach, it's Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. Last year, his weekend in the desert turned out to be very special as the country singer first attended the festival as a performer.

As Eric cheered her on from the side stage, Jessie gave fans a memorable set with cover versions of Led Zeppelin"What is and what should never be,quot; and Shania Twain"Man! I feel like a woman."

Before her festival debut, she spoke exclusively to E! News to share your tips for making the most of the weekend country music festival.

"You're already on vacation. Could you make the most of it? Eat that corn dog! Have a good time!" Suggested the designer of Kittenish. "This is a time for you to have fun."