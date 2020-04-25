Home Entertainment Let these stagecoach couples melt your heart

Let these stagecoach couples melt your heart

Love is always in the air at Stagecoach!

Due to the CoronavirusMany beloved music festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach, will now take place in the fall, which means our annual dose of photos of festival couples will have to wait. But while we wait to dance on the Honky Tonk stage, it never hurts to do the yes-do-do down memory lane and look back at the Stagecoach couples who always manage to make us feel.

If any couple is really #relationhipgoals on Stagecoach, it's Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. Last year, his weekend in the desert turned out to be very special as the country singer first attended the festival as a performer.

As Eric cheered her on from the side stage, Jessie gave fans a memorable set with cover versions of Led Zeppelin"What is and what should never be,quot; and Shania Twain"Man! I feel like a woman."

Before her festival debut, she spoke exclusively to E! News to share your tips for making the most of the weekend country music festival.

"You're already on vacation. Could you make the most of it? Eat that corn dog! Have a good time!" Suggested the designer of Kittenish. "This is a time for you to have fun."

Another couple who managed to have the best time of their lives at Stagecoach last year was Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

"This is my first time here and I'm in Country Heaven music! It's great," Brittany shared on Instagram when she posed with her man.

For more country music-loving couples who attended Stagecoach together, check out the gallery below!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Is this the Stagecoach show ?! This celebrity couple loves to attend the country music festival, especially and everything.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, stagecoach 2019

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

the Forrest Gump star He cheered on his wife who opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd at the festival in 2019.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, stagecoach 2019

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood

Love was certainly in the air during the couple's stagecoach appearance.

Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean, Stagecoach 2019

Brittany and Jason Aldean

The couple kept him cozy before heading to the festival in 2019 when Jason acted as headliner.

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Stagecoach 2019

Jessie James and Eric Decker

The former NFL player heads to the stage for his wife's first Stagecoach performance in 2019.

Audrina Patridge, Ryan Cabrera, stagecoach 2018

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera

On and off Hills The stars were back together when they appeared at the festival in 2018.

Ireland Baldwin, Stagecoach 2019, cowboy boots

Corey Harper and Ireland Baldwin

The musician and the model enjoyed quality time together with drinks in hand.

Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner, stagecoach

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner

Ahhh the memories! The former couple dressed for the occasion during their 2017 trip to Stagecoach.

Robby Hayes, Juliette Porter, stagecoach 2019

Juliette Porter and Robby Hayes

The stars of reality shows and Nap key The couple had fun at the festival in 2019 before quitting months later.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stagecoach 2019

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor

the Vanderpump Rules the stars wore matching red scarves to enter the festival spirit.

Erin Andrews, Jarret Stoll, stagecoach 2019

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll

The married couple was #relationshipgoals during the country music festival in 2019.

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen Braun, Stagecoach 2019

Yael Choen and Scooter Braun

The married couple showed their excitement by donning matching cowboy hats.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

