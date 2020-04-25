Let these stagecoach couples melt your heart

Love is always in the air at Stagecoach!
Due to the CoronavirusMany beloved music festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach, will now take place in the fall, which means our annual dose of photos of festival couples will have to wait. But while we wait to dance on the Honky Tonk stage, it never hurts to do the yes-do-do down memory lane and look back at the Stagecoach couples who always manage to make us feel.
If any couple is really #relationhipgoals on Stagecoach, it's Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. Last year, his weekend in the desert turned out to be very special as the country singer first attended the festival as a performer.
As Eric cheered her on from the side stage, Jessie gave fans a memorable set with cover versions of Led Zeppelin"What is and what should never be,quot; and Shania Twain"Man! I feel like a woman."
Before her festival debut, she spoke exclusively to E! News to share your tips for making the most of the weekend country music festival.
"You're already on vacation. Could you make the most of it? Eat that corn dog! Have a good time!" Suggested the designer of Kittenish. "This is a time for you to have fun."
Another couple who managed to have the best time of their lives at Stagecoach last year was Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.
"This is my first time here and I'm in Country Heaven music! It's great," Brittany shared on Instagram when she posed with her man.
For more country music-loving couples who attended Stagecoach together, check out the gallery below!
(Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Is this the Stagecoach show ?! This celebrity couple loves to attend the country music festival, especially and everything.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
the Forrest Gump star He cheered on his wife who opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd at the festival in 2019.
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood
Love was certainly in the air during the couple's stagecoach appearance.
Brittany and Jason Aldean
The couple kept him cozy before heading to the festival in 2019 when Jason acted as headliner.
Jessie James and Eric Decker
The former NFL player heads to the stage for his wife's first Stagecoach performance in 2019.
Chevrolet
Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera
On and off Hills The stars were back together when they appeared at the festival in 2018.
Corey Harper and Ireland Baldwin
The musician and the model enjoyed quality time together with drinks in hand.
Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner
Ahhh the memories! The former couple dressed for the occasion during their 2017 trip to Stagecoach.
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for LG
Juliette Porter and Robby Hayes
The stars of reality shows and Nap key The couple had fun at the festival in 2019 before quitting months later.
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
the Vanderpump Rules the stars wore matching red scarves to enter the festival spirit.
Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll
The married couple was #relationshipgoals during the country music festival in 2019.
Yael Choen and Scooter Braun
The married couple showed their excitement by donning matching cowboy hats.
If you're nostalgic for the festival season, be sure to visit these Coachella couples whose love failed after the festival season.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML021c4f5bd01ad816868678ac8485731912%%MINIFYHTML021c4f5bd01ad816868678ac8485731913%