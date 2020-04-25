Legoland and Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainment offers bonuses – Up News Info

Legoland and Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainment is looking to raise $ 540 million in a bond sale to overcome it during the pandemic.

Merlin, the second-largest visitor attraction operator after Disney, offers a high interest rate on a five-year asset-guaranteed bond on Friday with a performance in the range of 7 percent to 7.25 percent, according to reports.

In his prospectus, Merlin said that only nine of his 130 locations were currently open. He predicted that he would run out of liquidity by the third quarter in the worst case. With a successful bond sale, that would extend to 17 months of survival.

Last October, Merlin offered an unsecured bond with a yield of 4.5 percent and a maturity of three years. Investors in the new covered bonds will be paid before Merlin's October bonds.

Merlin was acquired by Denmark-based toy giant Lego for $ 6 billion in 2019.

Lego is a private company still controlled by the Kirk Kristiansen family, which founded it in the 1930s. Kirkbi, the family's investment arm, already owned 30% of Merlin.

In addition to Legoland, the company operates the Madame Tussauds wax museums, as well as Peppa Pig World of Play and Coca-Cola London Eye.