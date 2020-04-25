Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says Desert Heat will "deter" the virus – Up News Info

Just two days after a crazy interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper in which he argued that despite the pandemic, his city needed to reopen to avoid catastrophic job losses, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tried to clarify her logic. .

In his Wednesday interview with Cooper, Goodman argued that with the city closing, many citizens "cannot even afford to buy food for their family because they have been out of work for six weeks."

Mayor Goodman also seemed to suggest that the city had survived previous outbreaks without the need for closings.

"I would love for everything to be open because we have had viruses for years that have been here," he said.

When Cooper suggested that the reopened casinos would be "like a virus Petri dish," Goodman replied, "It sounds like you're being an alarmist."

Related story The Las Vegas mayor gives a wild interview to CNN's Anderson Cooper:

On Friday, after much yelling, the Las Vegas mayor posted a long statement on Twitter.

After saying the city must "examine all available data … and determine the safest path to reopening," Mayor Goodman appeared to offer Las Vegas as a testing laboratory.

"Although, the effect that extreme heat will have on the virus has not been clearly determined," he said, "it is supposed to deter its ferocity." We certainly hope that our desert heat provides the required justification. Our hot summer, coupled with our unique economy, forces us to be at the forefront of America's "reopening."

Mayor Goodman's statement comes a day after a Homeland Security official offered data at a White House briefing suggesting that COVID-19 does not survive long in high humidity and sunlight.

However, a panel of the National Academies of Sciences warned the White House in April that summer temperatures were unlikely to significantly slow the spread of the virus.

Mayor Goodman, on the other hand, seemed to be tuned in, proposing "we judiciously reopen the United States city … for the well-being of all of us."

Watch Mayor Goodman's interview with CNN below.