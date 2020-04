LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department reported five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 76.

In a press release on Friday, the department said 33 LAPD employees recovered and returned to duty. One individual is hospitalized and all others isolate themselves at home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department's number of cases stood at 20 on Friday, authorities said. Fourteen employees recovered and returned to work, while six are isolated at home. None are hospitalized.