Kylie Jenner's latest fashion look proves less is more

Less is plus.

Kylie Jenner She is known for her lavish outfits, bold makeup looks, and crazy wigs. But lately, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star has shown its softest and simplest side.

Case in point? The founder of Kylie Cosmetics took to Instagram to share her Saturday outfit, which consisted of a cropped white T-shirt and light wash jeans that had a loose fit.

It was minimal compared to their typical outfits. However, the muted outfit showed off her toned abs and improved her flawless makeup and hair.

Speaking of which, her glamor was also effortless.

He looked bright-eyed in his mascara coat and slightly plump eyebrows. She also had a healthy glow on her skin, as she brushed off a rosy blush on her cheeks and kept the rest of her face fresh. The final touch? Her baby pink lipstick.