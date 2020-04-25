Kristen Bell records her husband Dax Shepard doing surgery on himself

Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands …

While you practice social distancing and are quarantined, Dax Shepard he decided to remove the pin from his own broken arm. While it's unclear how the 45-year-old actor broke his hand, it seems like he's not afraid to fix it.

Trolling her husband for the removal of his pin, Kristen bell Shamelessly captioned her Instagram video from the entire test: "We are daylight,quot;, I can do my own "quarentine (sic) surgery,quot;.

In the short clip, Dax can be seen on the phone with her doctor, as she begins "the procedure,quot; of removing the pin, which takes approximately 3 seconds to complete.

"It's outside, there is no blood splatter everywhere," he joked. "I'm going for your job, doctor. Now I'm going to add pin removal to my resume."

He later joked that he has been communicating with his doctor nonstop and that he has now turned to doing things on his own.