Kobe Bryant May Have His Own Movie "The Last Dance" – Report – Up News Info

Michael Jordan's new documentary about his last season with the Chicago Bulls will soon have a rival.
ESPN reports that a personal film crew followed Kobe Bryant in his twentieth and final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. That footage could become a documentary similar to Jordan's. The last Dance.
Bryant died on January 26 in a helicopter crash, but saw images late last year, according to ESPN. The original plan was a documentary to air "years later," according to the report.
While Jordan's movie ends with his sixth and final championship, Bryant has a less happy ending. The Lakers finished 17-65 and out of the playoffs, though Bryant provided a final highlight by scoring 60 points in his last game.
