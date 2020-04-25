Kim Jong-un rumored to be dead after weeks away

Hot New Hip Hop picked up a Japanese media report claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a vegetative state. Other media, such as one from Hong Kong, reported that the Korean leader passed away.

Interestingly, Kim Jong Un has been in the media repeatedly for the past week due to his absence at an event for El Día del Sol, which honors his late grandfather. There are rumors that the authoritarian North Korean has become ill, but the South Korean leader claims that the rumors are false.

However, Hot New Hip Hop claims that Kim Jong Un may actually be dead, at least according to the deputy director of a Hong Kong media outlet, who is also the niece of a Chinese official.

This comes after reports that China sent a medical team to monitor the North Korean politician after rumors of his disappearance. International Business Times reported the comments from a "very strong source," which claims the rumors first started on Weibo, a social media application.

Other media, such as one in Japan, claim that the North Korean dictator simply fell ill after undergoing heart surgery. TMZ reported that Kim Jong Un had to undergo stenting after some sort of incident earlier this month.

The surgery was said to be unsuccessful; it was not completed quickly enough and the surgeon's hands were not firm enough. Newsweek also reported on Kim Jong Un's disappearance on Saturday, however, the outlet reported that US military intelligence believes that nothing has changed in the nation's military actions.

In other words, it seems to be business as usual in North Korea. At the moment, it is unclear where he is or why he is absent, but some on social media believe that he may have become ill with COVID-19.

Ad

As most know, the world is currently blocked, with many nations battling the highly contagious virus.



Post views:

0 0