The North Korean politician who has become the Supreme leader since 2011 is rumored to have died after surgery to insert a stent into his heart went wrong.

Up News Info –

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died, according to a major Hong Kong transmission network.

A deputy director of HKSTV reported the news on Saturday, April 25, 2020, citing a "solid source." His post first appeared on the Chinese messaging app Weibo, according to the International Business Times.

Other unconfirmed reports suggest that Kim Jong Un fell ill after an operation to insert a stent into his heart went wrong, according to the New York Post.

Japanese news sources also suggest that the controversial leader is in a vegetative state after surgery.

No official statement on his well-being has been released.