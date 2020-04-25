Kenia Moore's photo of her precocious girl, Brooklyn Daly, makes fan day

Kenya Moore shared a new photo of her baby, Brooklyn Daly, who has amazed fans. She is in a car, and her mother tells fans that this girl is really precocious.

People have been telling Kenya that Brookie is the happiest baby they have ever seen, and she is also very smart.

‘I already drive. I already told you that I'm really precocious! "#Miraclebaby #babybrooklyn,quot;, Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said, "Don't be in a hurry, they tend to rebel in their teens," and another follower posted this: "Brookie Cookie, you're the real deal, but be careful now," you're so adorable.

One commenter said, "Yaaasssss … Go Brookie,quot; cookie a Beautiful doll, "and a follower posted this message:" Let me see your license! Better yet, I'll just wait and ask your mother what you know is good at keeping up with documents and receipts! #queen #princess ".

Another commenter posted this message: ‘OMG you are so beautiful and smart. What a blessing you are, girl, "and a fan said," I ❤️ Brooklyn! Enjoy driving a pretty girl, don't forget your seat belt. "

One commenter said, "Brookie baby hot wheels girl looks good, yeah, baby ready to drive," and someone else posted this: "Where are you going to @thebrooklyndaly? Come pick me up!"

Someone commented: ‘Well Tesla. It's okay for Brooklyn's mom to have flashy things … mom worked hard for it. "

Another follower posted this message: "Rest, I know you're getting on edge, Mom, Dad, and the ATL housewife, tell them you didn't sign up for all that drama, baby."

Apart from this, Kenya shared a video with baby Brooklyn Daly on her social media account, and people can't get enough of the girl. Kenya told her fans that she and Marc Daly couldn't be more proud of Brookie.



