Katherine Schwarzenegger presents her belly with Chris Pratt

Snorlax / MEGA
Katherine Schwarzenegger She debuted her tummy shortly after it was announced that she was expecting her first child.
The 30 year old and Chris Pratt They were spotted on a bike ride in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday afternoon, and the future mother's baby bump was on display.
The news of the author's pregnancy comes less than a year after the couple said "Yes, I want,quot; in June 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. According to an E! News source, their wedding was "classic and romantic,quot;.
Now the two of them are taking the next step in their marriage and ready to welcome their first child together. This will be Pratt's second child, he shares a 7 year old boy. Jack pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.
Since they were married, sources close to the couple have also shared that the happy couple "has been very open about wanting to have children soon."
A source previously shared with E! The news that Schwarzenegger has "expressed (that) he would love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year preparing to shoot, but they are both ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby to their happy marriage."
Last year on Father's Day, Schwarzenegger shared some heartwarming words for Pratt on Instagram.
"Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband. Seeing you being such a loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you and continue every day. I love you," she wrote on social media, alongside A photo from Pratt. with her son Jack.
When talking to E! News about her marriage to Schwarzenegger, Pratt also shared some sweet words about her partner.
"She has changed my life for the better in many ways. My heart, my soul, my son, I feel that everyone is so safe with her," he told E. News. "She is a great stepmother, she is willing to be a great mother someday."
The two began dating in the summer of 2018.
%MINIFYHTML1e69e9417689721e6469b34556f931ee12%%MINIFYHTML1e69e9417689721e6469b34556f931ee13%