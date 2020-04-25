Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt expect the first child together

VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expanding their family into a Jurassic road.
ME! The news can confirm that the couple are expecting their first child together less than a year after saying "Yes, I do,quot; at an idyllic wedding in California. This will be the first baby for Katherine and the second for Chris, who shares his son. Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.
Since the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends, sources close to the couple have suggested that more children could be in the couple's future.
"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting to have children soon," shared a source with E! News. "She has expressed that she would love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year preparing to shoot, but they are both ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby to their happy marriage."
But at the same time, both sides have simply been enjoying the newlywed phase of their very special relationship.
From candid Instagram posts to special holiday parties, these two have enjoyed making life together.
The news of the baby comes just over a month after Katherine released her book. The gift of forgiveness. Also, Chris's latest family movie Ahead—Edited at Disney + —which shows that children have always been thinking.
"Katherine has always loved children and Jack is very special to her," a source previously told E! News. "She really enjoys being with him and watching him grow up. She wants to be a great stepmother and do everything she can to provide him with a welcoming and loving home."
The graduate of the University of Southern California began dating Chris in the summer of 2018 after his mother Maria Shriver helped with an introduction. In January 2019, the actor confirmed that he was engaged.
Fast forward today and it seems the couple couldn't be happier and more excited to expand their family.
Congratulations to the couple for their great news!
