Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt expect the first child together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expanding their family into a Jurassic road.

ME! The news can confirm that the couple are expecting their first child together less than a year after saying "Yes, I do,quot; at an idyllic wedding in California. This will be the first baby for Katherine and the second for Chris, who shares his son. Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends, sources close to the couple have suggested that more children could be in the couple's future.

"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting to have children soon," shared a source with E! News. "She has expressed that she would love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year preparing to shoot, but they are both ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby to their happy marriage."

But at the same time, both sides have simply been enjoying the newlywed phase of their very special relationship.