Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are preparing for their first baby

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are preparing to have a baby, a report from E! Online revealed. ME! News reported today that the couple is expecting their first baby after saying "Yes, I do,quot; during a California wedding.

This is the first time that Katherine will have a child and the second time for Chris, who has a son named Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. Scary Movie alum. Sources who spoke to the outlet said Chris and Katherine are not unlikely to have more children in the future.

Inside information was previously told to E! News that both sides have been very open about having more babies soon. Katherine said in the past that she was expecting a pregnancy this year.

Chris is busy with his career right now and will continue in the same way, however he is currently on hiatus like the rest of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all that said, they are not in a hurry to have children either. They are enjoying the early stages of their marriage, and so far it has been great. Fans of the couple may have noticed the plethora of IG posts and Christmas celebrations that show the strength of their relationship.

Katherine's pregnancy comes just a month after Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter released a new book, The gift of forgiveness. Chris, on the other hand, recently started working on more children's movies and series, including Onward, for Disney +.

Another insider who spoke to E! News claimed that Katherine has always been a great lover of children, and Chris's son Jack has been special to her from the beginning. Katherine loves spending time with him and wants to be a good stepmother.

As previously reported, the University of Southern California student and Chris started dating after Maria Shriver introduced them to them. In January 2019, Chris announced that they were engaged.

Before his marriage to Katherine, Pratt was involved with Anna Faris for years, and they were one of the most revered couples in Hollywood. While it is unclear why they separated, some have claimed it was due to professional jealousy.



