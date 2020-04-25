Katherine is pregnant: relive the most beautiful moments of her and Chris

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger They are expecting their first child together and this requires a walk through the memory of the happy couple's love story.

ME! The news can confirm that Schwarzenegger is expecting his first child less than a year after saying "Yes, I want,quot; to the Jurassic Park actor. This will be Pratt's second child, he shares a 7 year old boy. Jack pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since they were married, sources close to the couple have shared that the two "have been very open about wanting to have children soon."

Insider information previously shared with E! The news that Schwarzenegger has "expressed (that) he would love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year preparing to shoot, but they are both ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby to their happy marriage."

The news that the couple are expecting their first child together comes just over a month after the expectant mother released her book. The gift of forgiveness and right after the release of Pratt's latest Disney movie Ahead.

When talking to E! News about her relationship with Schwarzenegger, she shared: "She has changed my life for the better in many ways. My heart, my soul, my son, I feel that everyone is so safe with her. She is a great stepmother, she is God willing to be a great mother someday. "