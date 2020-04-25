Katherine is pregnant: relive the most beautiful moments of her and Chris

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger They are expecting their first child together and this requires a walk through the memory of the happy couple's love story.
ME! The news can confirm that Schwarzenegger is expecting his first child less than a year after saying "Yes, I want,quot; to the Jurassic Park actor. This will be Pratt's second child, he shares a 7 year old boy. Jack pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.
Since they were married, sources close to the couple have shared that the two "have been very open about wanting to have children soon."
Insider information previously shared with E! The news that Schwarzenegger has "expressed (that) he would love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year preparing to shoot, but they are both ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby to their happy marriage."
The news that the couple are expecting their first child together comes just over a month after the expectant mother released her book. The gift of forgiveness and right after the release of Pratt's latest Disney movie Ahead.
When talking to E! News about her relationship with Schwarzenegger, she shared: "She has changed my life for the better in many ways. My heart, my soul, my son, I feel that everyone is so safe with her. She is a great stepmother, she is God willing to be a great mother someday. "
Now, let's take a look at how their love story started and some of the couple's most adorable moments.
Get fresh air
The two shake hands and smile as they go out for an afternoon stroll.
Cooking in quarantine
The Marvel star adorably blocks the author's baked-in video.
All smiles
The dynamic duo is in love with the full moon during their afternoon outing.
Instagram / Chris Pratt
I make
The couple exchange their vows and say "Yes, I do,quot; at a romantic ceremony in California.
Sunbathing
The couple sunbathe and spend time with Katherine's family in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Summer Love
In June 2018, a source tells E! News that the Jurassic world star is "in love,quot; with his new girlfriend, adding that he is "super happy,quot; about the beginning of their burgeoning relationship.
Twinning
The two denim shop windows are seen when they leave Beauty & Essex after enjoying dinner together in August 2018.
Knowing the family
Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As a result, the only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple!
Time to play
The two ride Bird Skateboards through their mother's neighborhood in early August 2018.
All smiles
Nothing to hide here! Lovebirds sport a casual look at a dinner at R,amp;D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.
Approaching the Pratts
Judging from the photos shared online from these September 2018 festivities, Pratt's family and friends welcomed Schwarzenegger with open arms as they posed together for group photos.
So happy
Chris and Katherine smile during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully pratt and friends.
Buy together
The two are seen in Los Angeles after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.
Instagram officer
"Happy Birthday Boss!" Chris, 39, captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I have appreciated our time together. Delighted that God has put you in my life. Grateful for the laughter, kisses, conversations, walks, love and attention."
She said yes!
Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially asked the question. The duo announced their engagement in January 2019, with the future boyfriend writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy that you said yes! I am delighted to marry you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! "
Wedding bells
On the subject of wedding planning, a source tells E! News in March that celebrities "take their time,quot; but hope to include Pratt's son Jack possibly at the ceremony as "little groomsman,quot;.
Here comes the bride
Katherine is seen arriving at her star-studded bachelorette party, which one source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among the attendees.
Red carpet debut
The two make their red carpet debut as a couple in the Avengers Endgame Premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.
