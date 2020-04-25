Kanye West reportedly took the children to Wyoming so that Kim Kardashian could "have a break,quot;

Kim Kardashian has had her hands full for the past few weeks as she has been quarantined in California with the four children she shares with Kanye West: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 11 months. However, according to a new report, West recently took the children from his hands so that his wife could "have a break."

People The magazine reported that Kardashian has been dealing with "great chaos with all the children at home,quot; amidst the COVID-19 blockade. In addition to being the mother of four, Kardashian also runs her multi-million dollar business empire and studies for the California bar exam.

Kanye escapes to his office for a break from work. He also let Kim take a break last week when he took some of the children to Wyoming. They have taken turns taking care of the children, ”reveals a source.

Since the closure began, Kardashian has been isolating himself in the house he shares with West in Calabasas, California. At the same time, West escaped to Wyoming, where he and Kardashian recently purchased two large properties near the town of Cody.

When Kardashian is with the children, she trusts the family movie theater to entertain herself. In the June / July special issue of fashion Presenting a series titled "Postcards from Home: Creativity in Times of Crisis," Kardashian and her four children appear in several photos that show them resting in the movie theater.

"That is the place that has been used the most lately," Kardashian explained. "The whole family has spent the last few nights there after the kids turned into a fort, with, like, different beds throughout the floor."

Kardashian also revealed that her daughter is "the police of the fort," and if her siblings move out of the bed she appointed for them, "it's a problem." The KKW Beauty mogul also told Jimmy Fallon late last month during a remote appearance on The Tonight Show @ Home that entertaining your four children and trying to educate at home has been incredibly stressful.

“Being the teacher of four young children, well, two are in school, so two, it's crazy. I'm hiding from them, "Kardashian said." And then they have to stop for physical education, run up and down the backyard, or do this Pokémon yoga. "

Other activities for children include making edible slime and building "a different fort,quot; in "every room in the house."

Kim Kardashian also said in an interview last month that isolating herself with four children made it clear to her that she did not want another baby. She said that if she ever thought for a minute that she wanted to have another, everything had "gone out the door."



