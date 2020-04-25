Kanye West reportedly texted Forbes magazine saying "No one knows how to count,quot; after the publication reported his earnings were $ 1.3 billion instead of $ 3.3 billion.

Wow Chile! If there's one thing we've learned from #KanyeWest in the last 24 hours, it's that you don't mess with their coins! You recently joined the billionaire club, but apparently they brushed it off incorrectly when Forbes miscalculated his earnings.

According to CNN, shortly after the publication reported that Kanye's earnings were $ 1.3 billion, Ye texted the magazine, informing them that they made a small mistake.

"It's $ 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count," according to the text.

As we previously reported, Forbes finally put Kanye in the billionaire category, after he shared his financial records, after "months of requests." In the article, Forbes claims that Ye reportedly contacted them after they didn't include him on their annual list of billionaires.

Soon after, the publication confirmed that he is, in fact, a billionaire, with a net worth of around $ 1.3 billion.