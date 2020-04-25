Kanye West criticizes Forbes for not knowing "how to count" after being declared a billionaire

WENN

Rapper & # 39; Follow God & # 39 ;, who previously said the media outlet wouldn't classify him as a billionaire, disputes his claim that his current estimated net worth is $ 1.3 billion.

Kanye West He wants Forbes to calculate his wealth accurately. Although he has officially been declared a billionaire by the publication famous for his calculations of celebrity net worth, the rapper "I Love It" still has something to complain about, criticizing the magazine for not knowing "how to count."

On Friday, April 23, Forbes released a report that Kanye is estimated to be worth around $ 1.3 billion. However, he also noted that the 42-year-old rapper sent them a text message to correct his calculation. "They are not a billion," he said. "It's $ 3.3 billion since nobody at Forbes knows how to count."

According to the store, the husband of Kim Kardashian He has always wanted to be declared a billionaire. However, he refused to provide adequate documentation of his fortune. "I'm not a number boy," he explained earlier. "Asking me to somehow translate this into numbers is asking your grandmother exactly what the cake recipe was."

Speaking about black empowerment on a panel discussion at the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in 2019, the "Jesus Walks" MC called Forbes for not recognizing him as a billionaire. "When I made Forbes, I showed them a receipt for $ 890 million and they still didn't say 'billionaire'," he said.

"They don't want us to know that we can buy land; they don't want us to have 100 percent ownership [that] I have in Yeezy," he continued. "When people say that it is rude to call yourself a billionaire, I say that I could legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until they understand exactly what it is … it will be on the plate."

It wasn't until his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner Retaining its place at the top of the list of young billionaires earlier this month, Kanye attempted to set the records correctly. After sending an angry message accusing Forbes of being "deliberately part of a media group" that attempted to suppress his narrative, he sent a genuine numerical look at his assets.

Despite his claim to be worth $ 3 billion, however, Forbes insisted that the "strongest" puncher's stake in his sneaker company only gave him just over $ 1 billion in wealth.