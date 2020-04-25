Kanye West and Forbes magazine discuss a text message about his recently declared billionaire status

Yesterday, Forbes magazine reportedly credited Kanye West for her financial achievements. The outlet reported that West, known for his marriage to Kim Kardashian, his successful rap career, and his Yeezy footwear, was worth $ 1.3 billion.

However, a new Page Six report states that the rapper is not happy: he says that he is worth even more and that Forbes does not know how to count as well as they should. Editors at Forbes say the 42-year-old rapper was unhappy with his estimates of $ 1.3 billion.

He texted staff members criticizing his arithmetic. Zack O & # 39; Malley, a Forbes executive, claimed that Kanye had been texting back and forth with them about his estimate and was unhappy. He claims he wrote to them: "It's not a billion. It's $ 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

Kanye has reportedly been upset with Forbes for a while, especially after not appearing on his billionaire's list, despite his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, who was back on his list. In addition, she was awarded credit for becoming "the youngest billionaire in the world."

When Kanye was at the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2019, he told the crowd that he showed editors a receipt of $ 890 million and that they still didn't mean that he was a "billionaire." He then went on to say that they were trying to suppress his billionaire status because of his race.

In Forbes' explanation, Greenberg explained that they use the "Trump informal rule," which means he takes his declared value, divides it by three, and then starts counting from there.

As previously reported, Kanye West was named an official billionaire by Forbes magazine earlier this week. It comes after the outlet was criticized for referring to Kylie Jenner as a "self-made billionaire."

The criticism against them comes not from his designation of the reality star as a billionaire, but from the use of the term "self-made,quot;, which social media users argued was overkill, considering the Kardashian-Jenner brand. It has been around since Kylie was a child.



