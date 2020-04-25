Home Entertainment Kane Brown adopts two dogs after welcoming the first child

Kane Brown adopts two dogs after welcoming the first child

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
WENN

The singer of & # 39; I used to love you sober & # 39; and his wife Katelyn Jae have adopted two pets while they are busy raising their first child, the five-month-old girl Kingsley.

Up News Info
Country Star Kane brown and his wife Katelyn Jae They have welcomed two dogs to their family while they isolate themselves.

The couple have adopted the new pets despite being busy raising the five-month-old baby Kingsley, but the singer insists that the animals and their baby require little maintenance.

"They are good dogs. They are trained," Brown tells Taste of Country. "She (Kingsley) is only five months old and you don't even know she's here."

Brown has been keeping himself professionally busy, releasing his new song on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

