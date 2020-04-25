Kandi Burruss urges people to "stay home,quot; despite Georgia ending quarantine. He insists that it is still not safe!

The state of Georgia is reopening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Kandi Burruss, like many others, is not happy! After all, the United States is the new epicenter of the global terrifying outbreak and it is nowhere near ready to end the quarantine!

The RHOA star chatted with HollywoodLife about the current situation and shared her thoughts on Georgia's next move, which she considers really bad.

Instead, he urged people to continue to stay home and emphasized that it is still not safe to leave.

‘What would make me feel more secure about it, or that Todd (Tucker) and I would feel more secure is if the number of deaths begins to decrease in Georgia instead of increasing. I had a conversation with the mayor (of Atlanta) and she asks that although our governor allowed everyone to reopen, most restaurants and different business places remain closed, or at least not open to the public until the number of deaths start go down, "he told the site through a virtual question-and-answer session.

As previously mentioned, the state of Georgia is already slowly relinquishing its shelter-in-place orders.

However, Kandi made it very clear that people should not leave their homes just yet, as it is quite clear that the virus is not close to being eradicated and therefore not safe.

The reality show celebrity told the media that he will definitely not reopen his restaurant at this time.

‘In our Old Lady Gang restaurant, Southern Eatery, we decided that we will continue to be closed for dinner. We are doing delivery services like Doordash and Uber Eats, but for now, we felt it was better for everyone not to open. We are trying to make sure we take care of the health of our employees (and) the health of our customers. So with that said, we still stay home. Stay home, people, "he urged fans.



